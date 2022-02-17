 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0

The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for its assistance.

According to a press release on Thursday, Shaundra Clark ran away from her foster home in Auburn.

Clark was last seen Sunday, Feb. 13 wearing blue jeans, a black coat and carrying a pink duffel bag. No other information on her appearance or whereabouts was available.

If anyone has any information regarding Clark, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Missing Person (Shaundra J Clark)

Shaundra J. Clark
0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News