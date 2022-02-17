Auburn police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old girl

The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for its assistance.

According to a press release on Thursday, Shaundra Clark ran away from her foster home in Auburn.

Clark was last seen Sunday, Feb. 13 wearing blue jeans, a black coat and carrying a pink duffel bag. No other information on her appearance or whereabouts was available.

If anyone has any information regarding Clark, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

