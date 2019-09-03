The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen in the city sometime late last month.
The department is looking for a 2019 REX 120cc model TAOTAO ATV, described as white, yellow and black in color with red rims, and is intended for use by operators age 10 and older.
According to a department release, the ATV is suspected to have been stolen sometime Aug. 24 or 25 in the area of VanAnden and Washington streets.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the ATV or the larceny can call the APD Detective Bureau at (315) 258-9880 or (315) 253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.