The Auburn Police Department announced Tuesday it will be able to host a victim specialist from Cayuga Counseling Services to provide services like trauma relief for crime victims thanks to a federal grant.
The three year, $275,125 U.S. Department of Justice Grant provides funding for a victims specialist that will focus on helping victims of crime access trauma counseling, legal services, case management and more.
The specialist will be employed by Cayuga Counseling Services, but co-located at the police department, according to a release from the APD and Cayuga Counseling.
"By working together and leveraging resources, we can provide the most effective intervention to victims of crime," APD Chief Shawn Butler said in the release.
In July, when the Auburn City Council authorized Butler to apply for the grant, Cayuga Counseling's Natasha Walker said the position would help victims deal with the physical, emotional and financial stress that often results from crime.
"Having advocacy services within the police department would decrease traumatization by reducing the time it takes for victims to get crisis support and reassuring victims there's help for them," she said at the time.