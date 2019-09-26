A Cicero man was charged Wednesday after allegedly hitting another man and stealing his bicycle earlier this month in Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said.
Police said David A. Keller Jr., 48, of 5749 Crabtree Lane, was riding bikes with a 32-year-old man at the Cayuga Community College nature trail around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 2. The two had switched bikes and at one point the other man hit the brakes on Keller's bike and damaged the rear tire.
Keller then attempted to steal the other man's bike, and the two struggled for it, police said, noting that the other man offered to pay for the damage to Keller's bike. The other man initially gained control of the bike, and then Keller punched the man in the face. After the other man again stated he was willing to pay for the damage, Keller regained control of the other man's bike and fled.
Keller was picked up by the Cicero Police Department Wednesday on an arrest warrant. He was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned at Auburn City Court Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance. Keller's next day in court is Nov. 8.