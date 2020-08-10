Auburn police chief announces retirement plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler announced his plans to retire Monday.

Butler, who has been in the position since June 2016, announced that he will be stepping down as police chief in about a year.

His announcement came during a presentation to local social justice groups about the department and its policies at Memorial City Hall.

Butler told the audience that he is announcing his retirement in advance so the city of Auburn can plan its transition to the next police chief. He "didn't have the benefit of a succession plan," he noted, when he was promoted from the position of lieutenant to replace outgoing chief Brian Neagle in June 2016.

"The day I walk out, I know I'll feel that everything is in place to continue on what my vision was. And the vision's going to change, and that's part of a succession," Butler said.

Watch Now: Auburn police give presentation to social justice groups The Auburn Police Department gave local social justice groups a presentation Monday at Memorial City Hall, explaining its policies, organizati…