Auburn police chief announces retirement plans

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler announced his plans to retire Monday.
Butler, who has been in the position since June 2016, announced that he will be stepping down as police chief in about a year.
His announcement came during a presentation to local social justice groups about the department and its policies at Memorial City Hall.
Butler told the audience that he is announcing his retirement in advance so the city of Auburn can plan its transition to the next police chief. He "didn't have the benefit of a succession plan," he noted, when he was promoted from the position of lieutenant to replace outgoing chief Brian Neagle in June 2016.
"The day I walk out, I know I'll feel that everything is in place to continue on what my vision was. And the vision's going to change, and that's part of a succession," Butler said.
The Auburn Police Department gave local social justice groups a presentation Monday at Memorial City Hall, explaining its policies, organizati…
Butler is in his 25th year with the Auburn Police Department, having started in 1996. Community outreach has been one of his focuses since becoming chief, and particularly since the nationwide racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd in May. The department has worked with protest organizers in Auburn and maintained a dialogue with social justice groups that continued Monday. Butler has also worked with those groups to recruit a more diverse police force, addressing an officer shortage that has affected his department over the past few years.
Butler was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.