Auburn police chief, Cayuga County tourism director on shows this week

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton will comment on the recent arrest of one of the department's school resource officers on a sexual abuse charge when he appears on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" on Tuesday.

Slayton will also discuss the efforts by his department to address neighborhood nuisances, crack down on illegal products at tobacco shops and recruit new officers. The show first airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12, and again at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

Following the police chief's interview, Cayuga County Tourism Director Karen Kuhl will appear on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" to discuss the state of local tourism and how the industry has been impacted by COVID. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and repeats at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will be new Cayuga County Veterans Services Director Kevin Swab to discuss his new position and the work of his office. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and again at 8 p.m. March 15 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon Channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

That will be followed by a "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" that features Schweinfurth Memorial Art Centers Executive Director Donna Lamb to give an update on the art center and talk about how COVID has impacted arts organizations. The show will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and again on March 15 at 8:30 p.m. as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on CCC’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also posted at auburnpub.com.

Among the other guests scheduled in March are State Sen. Pamela Helming, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant, Stephanie Hutchinson of the Auburn Housing Authority, Melissa Cartner of the YMCA and representatives of the Auburn Doubledays baseball club. The annual Auburn Enlarged City School District candidates forum is scheduled for on May 3.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the college’s Telecom/Media Department.

