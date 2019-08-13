The Auburn Police Department has so far not seen an increase in the number of applications for the civil service exam, despite increased recruiting efforts.
The day before the deadline, APD Chief Shawn Butler said the department is on track to see the average number of applicants — about 150.
"That is definitely not what we were shooting for," he said.
Applications need to be postmarked by Wednesday, Aug. 14, so the department could also receive applications after that point. People living outside of New York state can also apply to work in the Auburn department.
The exam will be administered Sept. 14 and is the first step to becoming an officer with APD, which has been understaffed and actively recruiting new and lateral candidates for months. Butler said he expects the department will have 11 vacancies through October, when factoring in planned retirements.
The Auburn City Council voted in February to raise the pay of APD officers who make less than the top-tier wage in an effort to make the department's recruitment more competitive. Butler has also been participating in an initiative to increase the number of minority candidates in law enforcement. APD has also been advertising the exam on its social media pages.
The department currently has one recruit in the police academy and another who will return to the academy after they recover from an injury, Butler said. Applicants for the civil service exam must be high school graduates between 18 and 35 years old.