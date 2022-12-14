Auburn police connecting people with social services amid trespass case spike

Auburn police officers are increasingly responding to trespassing complaints in a trend that's connected with the city's struggles with homelessness.

The Auburn Police Department noticed an increase in trespassing charges late last year, Chief James Slayton said, and has been enacting an enforcement effort that's also aimed at connecting arrested individuals with resources that can help them. Most of the cases have not been initiated by offices on patrol but have stemmed from resident calls about people occupying condemned buildings.

Slayton said the APD had 59 trespass arrests in 2020, before those numbers went up with 92 arrests in 2021. As of Dec. 6, there have been 93 trespass arrests for 2022. The APD received 99 trespass complaints in 2020, he said, adding that there were 124 complaints in 2021 and 147 as of Dec. 6.

Slayton noted that most but not all of these arrests and complaints were related to people squatting in condemned structures.

Officers are finding people living in buildings determined by the city Code Enforcement Office to be uninhabitable due to unsafe conditions such as no water, no heat, inadequate stairs and broken glass.

"Until those issues get corrected by the homeowners, we can't have (squatters) in there because it's a danger to them," he continued.

Auburn police have noticed a larger transient population in the city than in the past, Slayton said. The APD had simply given warnings to people squatting in uninhabitable buildings in the past, but the problem continued so "a more aggressive approach" has been taken.

The chief said he believes the rise in trespass arrests "goes along with everything else we've been dealing with," such as increased mental health issues and more people becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They find vacant buildings to go into, which creates a whole new issue and danger to everybody, because they don't know what they're going into sometimes," Slayton said. "They're just going in, trying to find a place (where) no one is around and they don't know what's wrong with the home when they go in there. Sometimes they're just trying to get out of the elements."

Connecting with services

Slayton said the APD is trying to help find solutions that go beyond making arrests. After a trespassing individual is charged, the police try to get the person in contact with the Cayuga County Department of Social Services or other resources that can help them secure more stable living arrangements.

"We get them in touch with resources that will help them do that, might be able to get them permanent housing so they don't have to break into a place that they have no right being in," he said. "With the resources that we help them with, we hook them up with DSS, we hook them up with some of these resources if it's a mental health issue. The goal is to get them on their feet, help them find employment and help them establish a permanent residence."

Noting that the city's demolition of condemned buildings in recent years has reduced the number of vacant structures people can go into, Slayton said that unless these individuals "find a place to live, I don't see this going away anytime soon."

Illegal boarding house

One Auburn residence that has been the site of numerous trespass arrests over the last few months is a single-family house at 23 Orchard St., a structure the city condemned after discovering that it was being used illegally as a boarding house and found to have numerous health and safety violations.

The home's owner, Michael Aaron Hilmerson, and several other people were found in the building and charged with second-degree criminal trespass Sept. 5 after the APD received a call about people going into the property, which had been condemned days earlier.

City property records show police have been called back to the house more than a dozen times since then, for suspicious person and trespassing complaints.

Police most recently arrested several people on second-degree criminal trespass counts at that address on Nov. 29, after a call came in at 8:13 a.m. that day about people trying to get into the residence and throwing rocks at it.

A city codes office violation order, obtained via a Freedom of Information Law request, showed that the Orchard Street house was condemned Sept. 1 due to a lack of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the building and "multiple unrelated people occupying the different bedrooms with exterior door locks on doors, conditions detrimental to health and safety of occupants or public."

The document said the property has to be vacant and "shall not be used again for human habitation" until written approval is obtained from the codes office. The Auburn code enforcement office told The Citizen Dec. 8 that 23 Orchard St. is still condemned. A pink notice was still attached to the front door as of Tuesday.

Officials working together

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said city government leaders are aware of the issue of people breaking into uninhabitable buildings, saying "there seems to be an awful lot of activity in some of these homes. That's why we compel the owners to properly secure the buildings, but even with that, there are times when folks will actually break into those vacant houses, so that's something to try to keep an eye on."

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland said it appears, anecdotally, there has been a wider issue on a national level of "people congregating in places that they should not be congregating." He added that he feels the APD has noticed this national trend "and has been responding to that on a local level."

Garland said the city has been speaking with the Cayuga County DSS about these sorts of issues and mentioned this is the first year, in his experience, that the APD has collaborated with departments such as the DSS on these types of issues. He praised the way the APD has been trying to address these topics. Police departments have long been "asked to fill needs that aren't entirely traditionally defined as law enforcement," he said.

"They're the first responders, along with fire and ambulance, to many situations, where there's a mental health issue or chemical dependency issue as the underlying basis for the call that brought them in," Garland said. "So we've recently tried to coordinate the PD with other agencies that have greater subject matter knowledge, and I think everyone's been very receptive to that. It's definitely a work in progress, but it's community policing in that respect."

Phil Bauso, the director of SNAP, Medicaid and temporary assistance for the Cayuga County DSS, said the APD has frequently referred people to DSS, but he doesn't necessarily know whether it was after someone was arrested for trespassing.

Christine Bianco, the commissioner of social services for Cayuga County, said she is not surprised to hear about people going into condemned buildings, adding that she feels there is a lack of affordable housing for lower income individuals and families in Auburn and Cayuga County in general.

"People are having a hard time finding homes that they can rent, apartments that they can rent, with the income that they have as a resource to be able to use for rent. I think that sometimes, out of desperation, that people are trying to seek shelter wherever they can and I think that that probably does lead some people to being in places that they're not legally supposed to be," she said. "I think this is one symptom of the problem that we've had in the community over the last few years, the lack of affordable housing."

The desire to develop more affordable housing options brought the city and Cayuga County together to support a recently submitted application by Housing Visions, a Syracuse-based nonprofit, for $2 million from the Restore NY Communities Initiative to help it acquire and develop 197 State St. in Auburn into 16 affordable housing apartments.

In seeking state funds to help convert the empty three-story, 25,000-square-foot building into apartments, a county resolution stated "Cayuga County wishes to combat the ongoing community need to provide emergency, transitional and permanent housing to persons who are struggling with homelessness and to address the significant shortage of shelter beds in the community."

The Department of Social Services has had meetings with Slayton, Dygert, Garland, city Code Enforcement Director Brian Hicks and other city officials several times over the last year, Bianco said, talking about homelessness in the community, services the department provides and the resources it offers.

A big part of the conversation has been about what services those officials or APD officers can reach out to if an individual they have interacted with is grappling with those challenges. Those services include the Cayuga County Mental Health Center and the drug addiction recovery nonprofit Nick's Ride 4 Friends. Bianco said she believes the city officials have learned from DSS while the department has also learned from them.

"They know who to call when they come across a situation, they can pick up the phone and feel like they already have a connection with us where they feel comfortable picking up the phone and saying, 'Hey, I've got this situation, what do you think?' I think that building those connections is super important," she said.

Despite the many layers and complexities surrounding the issue of homelessness, Bauso and Bianco believe there is hope. Bauso said there are people who had been in contact with DSS and had success in finding permanent housing, while other people return to DSS continuously. Bianco also said there have been successes with people who have concerns surrounding mental health and substance abuse issues.

"It's linking people up to the right folks to help them stabilize in those areas and seek treatment and being able to move them into employment, have a steady source of income," she said. "Those are the success stories, and we definitely do see those and that's our hope for all these folks, to have them move in a positive direction. It can be challenging, but that's something we continue to do."