Auburn police: Crash resulting in pedestrian's death near Wegmans was accidental

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver who fatally struck a 70-year-old man in Auburn last month will not be charged in connection with the incident.

A 50-year-old woman hit Kevin Shwaryk, the victim, with her vehicle on May 14 at the intersection of Loop Road and Genesee Street, by Wegmans. Shwaryk later died from his injuries at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Auburn Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said Monday afternoon that the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., while it was raining, and it's uncertain whether Shwaryk was in the crosswalk as he attempted to cross the street. He added that the driver stayed on the scene after Shwaryk was hit.

After investigating and speaking to witnesses, Auburn police determined that the woman had the right of way to turn and the circumstances didn't warrant criminal charges or a traffic ticket.