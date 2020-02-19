Auburn Police Department announces its first crime victim specialist

A crime victim specialist is now working with the Auburn Police Department.

In October, APD was awarded a three-year, $275,125 U.S. Department of Justice grant to bring on a specialist from Cayuga Counseling Services who will focus on helping victims of crime access trauma counseling, legal help, case management and other services.

On Tuesday, APD announced on its Facebook page that Crystal Braham will serve as the specialist. Braham was hired by CCS as part of the collaborative grant application between APD and CCS through the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of Victims of Crime. Braham will work as the law enforcement-based victim specialist through the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource and Child Advocacy Center of CCS, and will be housed at APD.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}