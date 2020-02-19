Auburn Police Department announces its first crime victim specialist

A crime victim specialist is now working with the Auburn Police Department.
In October, APD was awarded a three-year, $275,125 U.S. Department of Justice grant to bring on a specialist from Cayuga Counseling Services who will focus on helping victims of crime access trauma counseling, legal help, case management and other services.
On Tuesday, APD announced on its Facebook page that Crystal Braham will serve as the specialist. Braham was hired by CCS as part of the collaborative grant application between APD and CCS through the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of Victims of Crime. Braham will work as the law enforcement-based victim specialist through the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource and Child Advocacy Center of CCS, and will be housed at APD.
"(Braham's) position was created in order to develop and implement a trauma informed care and best practice model to respond to crime victims. ... A victim’s perceptions of the system can be influenced by the manner in which they are treated at the first response and during the follow-up investigation. How law enforcement agencies treat victims is a direct reflection of an agencies’ philosophy of policing and our core values," APD said.
Braham has worked in the victim services field for over seven years and "was critical" in developing Cayuga County’s first Domestic Violence High Risk Team for victims of domestic violence, APD said. Before that, Braham had been an advocate/educator, assisting victims of domestic violence with crisis intervention, safety planning, supportive counseling, medical, legal and law enforcement advocacy, applying for Office of Victim Services compensation benefits and exploring emergency housing options.
Braham graduated from Union Springs High School and obtained a two-year vocational degree in early childhood education through Cayuga Onondaga BOCES. She also has an associate's degree in health and human services and graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor's degree in history in 2013.