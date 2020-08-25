Auburn Police Department has small pool of applicants for upcoming civil service exam

As the Auburn Police Department struggles with staffing levels, the upcoming civil service test aimed at establishing a new pool of candidates will be somewhat sparsely attended.
The Auburn Municipal Civil Service Commission announced a competitive police examination in July. The test will take place Sept. 26, and the application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
APD Lt. James Slayton, who oversees the training program, said Tuesday that "upwards of 50" people had signed up, a drop from year before when 187 applicants took the test. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert said at last week's city council meeting the city is "somewhat concerned" about the number.
The department launched an aggressive marketing campaign to deal with a staffing shortage in recent years. The city council also approved a boost to officers' base pay in 2019, but staffing challenges remain.
Counting an officer who is set to retire at the end of the week, the APD will be short six positions. A couple more are anticipated to leave in January.
Three people graduated from a police academy in July have field training with an officer that lasts 18 weeks. If they pass field training, they will be able to go out on their own in November.
Slayton said the COVID-19 pandemic is a large reason for the smaller exam turnout, as they weren't able to go to criminal justice classes and career seminars to recruit.
With limitations in place this year, Slayton said he reached out to colleges, mostly in New York state, to have them the exam announcement to their students, but he doesn't know how many people that effort may have reached.
A recruitment event was recently held at the city's Booker T. Washington Community Center, Slayton said where people could fill out the application. Slayton said eight or nine people attended.
He also canvassed downtown with applications. About four to five people would come up to engage in conversation and take an application. Slayton also reached out to people who had previously taken the test who the department "just didn't get to for one reason or another," he said. The APD has also utilized its social media pages and officers have shared it on their social media, as well.
Slayton believes public perception of the police profession also has had an effect. The department attended different protests and demonstrations in the city after nationwide attention on police brutality and racial injustice. He said he believes the department has a good rapport with different social justice groups in the community.
"Public perception of what the police do now weighs on some people and they don't know if they want to get involved in this career," Slayton said. "So that's a challenge for us, that's a hill we have to climb — educate people on how we conduct business here, be as transparent as we can on how we do things here at APD."
The written exam in September involves reading comprehension, situational judgement and problem sensitivity and reasoning. Health and safety regulations due to the outbreak will be enforced. The test results usually come back in December, and a physical examination is planned for early next year.
Although the numbers are lower than the department hoped, Slayton noted people tend "to wait until the last minute" to apply, so there is a possibility of more applications coming in.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
