Auburn Police Department has small pool of applicants for upcoming civil service exam

Counting an officer who is set to retire at the end of the week, the APD will be short six positions. A couple more are anticipated to leave in January.

Three people graduated from a police academy in July have field training with an officer that lasts 18 weeks. If they pass field training, they will be able to go out on their own in November.

Slayton said the COVID-19 pandemic is a large reason for the smaller exam turnout, as they weren't able to go to criminal justice classes and career seminars to recruit.

With limitations in place this year, Slayton said he reached out to colleges, mostly in New York state, to have them the exam announcement to their students, but he doesn't know how many people that effort may have reached.

A recruitment event was recently held at the city's Booker T. Washington Community Center, Slayton said where people could fill out the application. Slayton said eight or nine people attended.