AURELIUS — Dozens of people took a physical fitness test Saturday in the hopes of eventually becoming officers with the Auburn Police Department.
The APD has attempted to deal with an ongoing officer shortage through actions such as an aggressive marketing campaign for job openings and the Auburn City Council bumping officers' base pay in February.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Friday that the department advertised a competitive police officer test over the summer, and 187 applicants took the test in September. The process was opened up to people nationally, he said, but the majority of applicants were from within the state. That written test involved reading comprehension, situational judgement and problem sensitivity and reasoning. A total of 162 people passed, and the APD received the results in early December.
Anthony said 70 people with the highest scores were invited for Saturday's test at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES building, and 50 responded and were cleared by a doctor to participate. The test involved sit-ups, push-ups and the participants running 1.5 miles. All successful candidates have to be within the 40th percentile of the state athletic standard, Anthony said. Any of those who didn't pass all of the requirements would be notified Saturday, he said, and the rest will go through a "through background investigation." Remaining candidates will be interviewed, and those who get through that will take polygraph, medical and psychological tests.
The APD will have five slots open for the police training academy in Syracuse later this month, which Anthony said is an "extremely aggressive timetable." Recruits must place within the 70th percentile of the state's athletic standards to pass the academy's six-month process, he said.
Jack Hardy, chairman of the Auburn Civil Service Commission, said at the training that any other people who passed the slew of other tests but aren't among the five going to the Syracuse academy will be sent to another academy. Hardy also noted that those who passed the test in September but didn't make that top 70 will be put on a civil service list of people the APD could look at in the future.
Those who graduate from the academy will have to successfully complete field training over 16 weeks, Anthony said, in order to be certified as officers.
Anthony said the department has 52 members currently working, but the agency is 10 officers short, with two being injured or otherwise unable to be in the field and three participating in field training. As a result, the APD is essentially down 15 positions.
You have free articles remaining.
The APD hopes one of three recruits already in training will pass field training in early February and that the other two will hopefully pass in April. That said, there's always a possibility of new vacancies emerging, as Anthony noted there are various officers who are currently eligible for retirement.
"We've had so many current officers working overtime, we don't want burnout to set in, so we want our current officers to get some relief," he said.
The first 25 of the potential recruits came in to the BOCES building late Saturday morning. The recruits had tape with their last names and a number on it, and were broken up into groups while they were accessed on their push-ups and sit-ups. All 25 applicants were outside the BOCES building at the same time for the running portion of the test.
Every time an applicant was seen getting closer to finishing a lap, APD members or others shouted encouragement to keep going, which often prompted them to move faster. As more and more applicants finished their second and last lap, with only a few remaining, one applicant began running with the last applicants as they reached the end.
Before they started, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the department's 10 vacancies are the most they've had at one time that he has seen.
"Just because we're desperate for police officers, we're not going to hire just anybody, OK?" Butler said. "We want the very best. So I don't want to see quitting today. I want you to put in everything you've got."