Auburn Police Department plans to start drone program, pending council approval

If the Auburn Police Department gets approval from city council, the department will be taking to the skies.
The agenda for Auburn City Council's Thursday night meeting includes a resolution for awarding a bid for a unmanned aerial system, or drone, for the APD for $66,900. The city published a request in July for bids for a drone, specifically the FLIR R-70, according to the resolution available through the city's website. The drone would be purchased from FLIR Maritime US.
The drone wouldn't be purchased with city budget funds but with money seized from criminal activities. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that these asset forfeitures are mostly from drug-related cases that APD has conducted with the DEA. Eventually the money is forfeited or waived by the owner and is "divided up amongst the agencies that took part in the investigation on the onset," he said. Asset forfeiture money has guidelines on what it can be spent on.
"This money is pretty much earmarked to purchase equipment like this to improve the ability of the department," he said.
A background memo said the APD is working on a drone program to serve as an extra tool for law enforcement and public safety operations. A public safety drone would be used for issues such as missing and endangered person searches in day and night through thermal imagery, vehicle accident scene investigation and reconstruction, supporting officers serving warrants, tactical observation, crime scene observation and imagery, crowd monitoring and safety, investigating armed and dangerous subjects and "real time situational awareness during critical incidents," the memo said.
Anthony said that APD has sought to acquire a drone for at least a year. He said police agencies using drones have become increasingly common in recent years. It would not be used daily, he added, but would be utilized "in times of need."
He said there have been plenty of instances where having their own drone could have been useful, such as elderly people with dementia wandering away at night and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office's helicopter has been brought in to help, which Anthony pointed out is expensive. He also mentioned an APD drone would have been useful during the search for robbery suspect Charles Williams Jr. in August 2019, in which he was found in a wooded area. A helicopter was used for that search.
The APD has drafted a drone policy "so that the privacy of residents of Auburn is well protected and respected in our policy," the memo said. Drone uses that wouldn't be allowed include remote pilots holding random surveillance activities, harassing, intimidating or discriminating against an individual or group or targeting a person due to actual or perceived characteristics such as race, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.
"Absent a warrant or exigent circumstances, operators and observers shall adhere to regulations and shall not intentionally record or transmit images of any location where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy (e.g., residence, yard, and enclosure)," the memo said.
Outside of criminal investigations where a search warrant has been issued by a court, Anthony said, the drone is not for monitoring homes and private property.
"You need a search warrant to make observations from a place where you normally cannot make observations," Anthony said.
APD seeks a drone that includes thermal imaging.
"In my opinion, it's the top available drone on the market," Anthony said. "A lot of the pricing comes down to camera capabilities, which is why you have a drone. If you are looking for somebody in the woods, you need to be able to see that."
Two APD members are already certified to fly the drone and would start the program if the resolution is approved. The program may not necessarily include additional drones, Anthony said, but the APD intends to certify more people.
"It's just time to make (a drone) available to the city police department on a full-time basis," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
