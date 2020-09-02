Auburn Police Department plans to start drone program, pending council approval

The APD has drafted a drone policy "so that the privacy of residents of Auburn is well protected and respected in our policy," the memo said. Drone uses that wouldn't be allowed include remote pilots holding random surveillance activities, harassing, intimidating or discriminating against an individual or group or targeting a person due to actual or perceived characteristics such as race, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.

"Absent a warrant or exigent circumstances, operators and observers shall adhere to regulations and shall not intentionally record or transmit images of any location where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy (e.g., residence, yard, and enclosure)," the memo said.

Outside of criminal investigations where a search warrant has been issued by a court, Anthony said, the drone is not for monitoring homes and private property.

"You need a search warrant to make observations from a place where you normally cannot make observations," Anthony said.

APD seeks a drone that includes thermal imaging.

"In my opinion, it's the top available drone on the market," Anthony said. "A lot of the pricing comes down to camera capabilities, which is why you have a drone. If you are looking for somebody in the woods, you need to be able to see that."