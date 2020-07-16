Auburn Police Department schedules civil service exam

A civil service exam to be a member of the Auburn Police Department is set for later this year.
The City of Auburn Municipal Civil Service Commission has announced a competitive police examination. The application deadline is Aug. 26, and the test will take place Sept. 26.
Auburn Police Department Lt. James Slayton said this written exam will involve reading comprehension, situational judgement and problem sensitivity and reasoning. Health and safety regulations in light of the coronavirus pandemic will be enforced. The test results normally come back in December, and a physical examination is anticipated for early next year.
The department has struggled in recent years with a staffing shortage but has tried to mitigate that with an aggressive marketing campaign for job openings. The Auburn City Council approved an increase in officers' base pay last year. Slayton said the department is currently short four people and there will be another retirement next week, bringing that number to five. Nine people are currently training across three different police academies. Three of them are set to get out of an academy on July 27, and then undergo field training with an officer for 18 weeks. They will be able to go out on their own in November, provided they pass field training.
Slayton noted he has seen more retirements in the last couple years than previously. The vacancies make APD unable to do as much community work as they'd like.
"We end up being more a reactive police department than what we want to be, as a proactive police department. We just don't have the numbers, because we go from call to call to call to call," Slayton said.
For questions on how to apply, contact civil service clerk Jeffrey Whiting at (315) 255-4141 or jwhiting@auburnny.gov.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.