Auburn Police Department schedules civil service exam

The department has struggled in recent years with a staffing shortage but has tried to mitigate that with an aggressive marketing campaign for job openings. The Auburn City Council approved an increase in officers' base pay last year. Slayton said the department is currently short four people and there will be another retirement next week, bringing that number to five. Nine people are currently training across three different police academies. Three of them are set to get out of an academy on July 27, and then undergo field training with an officer for 18 weeks. They will be able to go out on their own in November, provided they pass field training.