Auburn Police Department to apply for $15,000 grant to improve victim service program

The Auburn Police Department hopes to get a research grant to improve its victim services program.
A resolution for the APD to apply for a $15,000 grant was approved at a Auburn City Council meeting Thursday. The meeting was held virtually in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and was livestreamed on the city's website.
According to the resolution, on the city's website, the department, working with Cayuga Counseling Services, got funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and the Office of Victims of Crime in 2019 to create a Law Enforcement Based Victim Specialist Program (LEV) within the APD. Due to the department having this program, it is able to apply for a grant to enhance these services.
The department would be the lead agency for the grant, the resolution continued, and would team up with Cayuga Counseling Services and Dr. Alison Marganski of LeMoyne College to hold a joint research project studying data related to crime and the APD's victim program response since it was implemented in February 2020. The project would include analyzing current data, studying the APD's culture and reception of the department's role in victim response.
"The APD would submit a grant application for the maximum award amount of $15,000 over a 6 month contract beginning March 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, of which the City would subcontract with CCS and Dr. Marganski to conduct the research in conjunction with APD and those entities would be responsible for completing all deliverables to the funding Agency and completing the final grant report," the resolution said.
The council unanimously passed the resolution.
In other news:
• Council approved an ordinance to bring the city's records retention practice in alignment with recent state updates.
The ordinance concerned repealing and replacing a part of the city code related to records. The council also passed a resolution to adopt the Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records, "which creates a single, comprehensive retention schedule covering records for all types of local governments"
• A public hearing for the 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant Action plan is set for next week.
The council passed a resolution for the public hearing to be held 5 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom due to the pandemic. The city has received the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.
• The council approved a resolution allowing the city assessor to request renewal applications for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
An executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in December allowed all senior citizens and people with disability exemptions to be renewed without application for the 2021 assessment roll, the resolution said.
The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, signed into law late last year, made the provision for seniors and people with disabilities mandatory instead of optional, the resolution said.
"The City Council does hereby adopt that for the 2021 assessment roll under the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 the City Assessor may require Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities exemption renewals applications if there is reason to believe that an owner whom qualified for the exemption on the 2020 assessment roll may have since changed their name, or their primary residence, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner, or died," the resolution said.
