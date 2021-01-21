Auburn Police Department to apply for $15,000 grant to improve victim service program

• A public hearing for the 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant Action plan is set for next week.

The council passed a resolution for the public hearing to be held 5 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom due to the pandemic. The city has received the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.

• The council approved a resolution allowing the city assessor to request renewal applications for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

An executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in December allowed all senior citizens and people with disability exemptions to be renewed without application for the 2021 assessment roll, the resolution said.

The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, signed into law late last year, made the provision for seniors and people with disabilities mandatory instead of optional, the resolution said.

"The City Council does hereby adopt that for the 2021 assessment roll under the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 the City Assessor may require Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities exemption renewals applications if there is reason to believe that an owner whom qualified for the exemption on the 2020 assessment roll may have since changed their name, or their primary residence, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner, or died," the resolution said.

