The unions for Auburn police and firefighters, as well as unions for health care workers, announced this week their support for Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and City Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal in their bids for reelection.
Auburn Police Local 195 and Auburn Professional Fire Fighters Local 1446 jointly announced their endorsements Thursday outside city hall. On Tuesday, AFSCME Local 3124, Council 66 and 1199SEIU, which together represent nearly 1,000 health care workers at Auburn Community Hospital, the Finger Lakes Center for Living, the Auburn Nursing Home, and other practices, announced their support for the same candidates.
In letters to the candidates, firefighters union President Sean Corcoran pledged his union’s support for their campaigns. In an endorsement announcement, police union President Joe Villano praised the work of the three candidates in helping to revitalize Auburn’s downtown, along with their strong support for labor in his union’s endorsement.
“Mayor Quill’s tenure as Mayor has been markedly productive,” Villano wrote in a letter. “Our city has grown, downtown has flourished, and there is a renewed sense of pride in our community. Mayor Quill’s leadership is undeniable and we look forward to his continued guidance.”
Villano also noted Carabajal’s commitment to citizens and her promotion of growth and equality in the city, and said Giannettino has “proven his dedication to fair working conditions through both his words and actions.”
Similarly, AFSCME Council 66 President Dan DiClemente thanked Quill, Carabajal and Giannettino for their firm stance in help the union recently secure a new contract with the hospital, saying their support helped at a crucial time during negotiations.
“I know they will continue to hold management accountable for decisions that impact hospital workers and patients. Mike, Jimmy and Dia have earned the endorsement of our union,” DiClemente said in a press release.
Derick Carr, political coordinator for 1199SEIU, said the three have stood with the union in its fight to raise standards at the city’s medical services, and offered its support in exchange.
“We care about this community. That’s why it’s important for us to elect candidates that will do what is best for Auburn and the working families that live here,” Carr said.
Quill is seeking a fourth term as Mayor and is set to face Republican Timothy Lattimore and Libertarian Brett Tracy. Giannettino and Carabajal are running for their second terms, and are up against Republicans Adam Miller and Timothy Locastro and Libertarian Justin Burchard.