Auburn police: Have you see missing Cayuga Centers teen?

The Auburn Police Department is reaching out to the public for help locating a Cayuga Centers teen who's been missing since May 24.

William Cummings, 16, was reported missing from his Cayuga Centers residence at 202 Franklin St., the APD said in a news release issued Monday.

Police said Cummings is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds, has brown hair that may be dyed red and green eyes. He has piercings below the left side of his lip and on his right eyebrow, and tattoos on the upper part of his forearms.

Police believe Cummings may be in the Auburn, Central Square or Wolcott areas.

People with information are asked to contact APD at (315) 253-3231.

