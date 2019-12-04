The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.
Scott Milliman, 48, has been missing since Nov. 26. Police said he was reported missing by a family member.
According to a news release, the family member said that when they last spoke to Milliman he seemed to be in distress.
Milliman might be in the Auburn, Oswego or Geneva areas. He is a white male, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Milliman's whereabouts should contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706. Callers can remain anonymous.