Auburn police: Have you seen this missing teen?


The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Destiny Ramos was reported missing March 13 and her current location is unknown, an APD news release said Wednesday. 

Ramos, 15, was last seen at Fowler High School in Syracuse. She left on her own accord. Police said she is missing from Cayuga Centers in Auburn and she is believed to be in the Syracuse area, where her family and friends are. Ramos is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Ramos' whereabouts are asked to contact the APD at (315) 253-3231. Callers may be anonymous.

