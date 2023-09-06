The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

In a news release Wednesday, the APD said it is believed Kiley Deuel-Murray voluntarily left the residence of a family acquaintance on Van Anden Street at around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

Kiley was last seen later that night in the area of Bradford Street and was believed to have been walking to a friend's residence. The teenager was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and tan sandals. The APD added that "information has been received that Kiley may be in the Ithaca, NY area but this has not been confirmed."

Anyone who has seen Kiley or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (315) 253-3231 and press 1 at the prompt. People can also email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. Callers can be anonymous.