Auburn police: Have you seen Walmart robbery suspect?

The Auburn Police Department released a photo of the man suspected of robbing the Auburn Walmart in late April.
APD initially reported that a white man with shoulder-length hair wearing a medical face mask stole jewelry from the store just before 8 p.m. on April 26 after a "minor struggle" with an employee.
The suspect then ran out a rear store exit and remained at large after a search of the area by APD, the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, Auburn police circulated a photo of the suspect taken from a security camera to ask for the public's help identifying him. Anyone with information can contact Det. Meagan Kalet at (315) 255-4702 or (315) 253-3231; all callers can remain anonymous.
