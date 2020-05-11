Auburn police: Have you seen Walmart robbery suspect?
alert top story
AUBURN

Auburn police: Have you seen Walmart robbery suspect?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Walmart robbery suspect

Police are seeking this person in regard to a robbery at the Auburn Walmart.

 Provided

The Auburn Police Department released a photo of the man suspected of robbing the Auburn Walmart in late April.

APD initially reported that a white man with shoulder-length hair wearing a medical face mask stole jewelry from the store just before 8 p.m. on April 26 after a "minor struggle" with an employee.

The suspect then ran out a rear store exit and remained at large after a search of the area by APD, the New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. 

On Monday, Auburn police circulated a photo of the suspect taken from a security camera to ask for the public's help identifying him. Anyone with information can contact Det. Meagan Kalet at (315) 255-4702 or (315) 253-3231; all callers can remain anonymous.

0
7
3
2
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News