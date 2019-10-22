Two men were being interviewed by the Auburn Police Department following an argument stemming from a car crash in Auburn on Tuesday.
Witnesses at the scene of the accident, which occurred just after 4 p.m. at the corner of Holley and Seymour streets, reported to emergency dispatchers that one of the men displayed a knife, said Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony.
Anthony couldn't confirm whether that report was true, but said that officers recovered a knife from one of the subjects at the scene. He wasn't aware at the time of the type of knife it was, but said there were no reported injuries.
An "off-duty law enforcement officer" was on the scene at the time of the crash and diffused the situation by giving commands until police arrived, Anthony said.
As of about 5:10 p.m., no parties involved in the accident had been charged because police were still conducting interviews, Anthony said.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.