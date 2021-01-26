Auburn police investigate death of man found near bank

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the death of a city man who was found unconscious on a sidewalk Monday morning.

Police said they responded to a 10:30 a.m. call for an unconscious man in the area of Generations Bank at 10 Osborne St., which is across from the downtown Wegmans. Citizens were performing CPR on the man, a 52-year-old whose identity is not being released because APD does not believe his death is suspicious. Auburn Fire Department and TLC Ambulance crews continued resuscitation attempts, and the man was taken to Auburn Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are waiting on autopsy results.

Police are asking for the public's help with its investigation. Anyone who may have seen the man in that area on Monday morning is asked to contact Officer C. Augello at (315) 253-3231 or Captain Kyle Platt at (315) 255-4705. Calls can be anonymous.

Police released a description of the man. He was a heavyset white male wearing a dark brown corduroy jacket and blue jeans, and he was carrying a blue reusable bag.

