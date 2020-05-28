Auburn police investigate reported shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Investigators with the Auburn Police Department and New York State Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident.

Police responded to the area of Orchard and Jefferson streets Thursday afternoon for a report of shots being fired. Authorities have the area blocked off and are canvassing the neighborhood.

Additional information, including whether there were any injuries, was not immediately available.

A resident in that area, Lisa Dennis, said she was outside with her daughter when she saw two cars pull up, with one man holding a machete and another man firing a gun. She did not see if anyone was hit.

"I had my baby outside so we took off running," she said.

The incident happened in the same area where another "shots fired" incident took place earlier this month. In that case, Auburn police said 29-year-old Auburn resident Morgan Ferraraccio allegedly fired three rounds into the air, which police said stemmed from a confrontation related to a "prior domestic incident at the same location." She was charged with two misdemeanors.

This story will be updated.

