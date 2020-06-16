Auburn police investigate suspicious automobile fires
AUBURN

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a string of suspicious motor vehicle fires. The latest one was reported Tuesday morning.

Three cars appear to have been intentionally set on fire so far in June, said Capt. James Moore. Police are working with the Auburn Fire Department, as one of the responding agencies, to identify suspects in the investigation.

APD said it plans in the near future to release specific information to the public such as the dates and street locations in the city where the cars were targeted. The suspicious vehicle fires come as shed and porch fires are also on the rise in the city, Moore said.

