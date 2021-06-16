Auburn police investigate vehicle-pedestrian accident at McDonald's

A pedestrian was taken by ambulance from the parking lot of the Grant Avenue McDonald's after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, Auburn police said.

Auburn Police Department detectives shut down the restaurant's parking lot while they investigated the incident, which took place around 7:14 a.m., but reopened it at about 9 a.m., Capt. Kyle Platt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pedestrian, described by police as an elderly man, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The status of his condition was not known as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Platt said.

The operator of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was administering aid to the man when police arrived at the scene, Platt said. Detectives are continuing to investigate and are not releasing any additional information at this point "as the investigation is still developing and information/evidence is still being analyzed in order to make an accurate determination," according to a news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed something that could help the investigation is asked to call the APD at (315) 253-3231 or Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0