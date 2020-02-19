Auburn police investigating hit-and-run crash

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that took place Monday night.

Anna Colonnese said that her son's father, James Bunnell, was hurt and that her 2013 Buick Encore was a complete loss after in a hit-and-run crash on Genesee Street around 9 p.m.

Colonnese said Bunnell called her with an emergency medical technician's phone at 9:23 a.m. but he had to stop talking due to pain. She said onlookers at the scene of the crash said Bunnell, who was coming from his home on South Hoopes Avenue, was heading toward downtown Auburn when a red truck backed out of Sheridan Street and hit her Buick. Colonnese said she was told the truck stopped momentarily but then left the scene.

Colonnese said Tuesday that Bunnell was taken to Auburn Community Hospital by a family member and suffered a rotator cuff injury, a concussion and back pain.

"I want the person found and held responsible," Colonnese said.

Auburn deputy police chief Roger Anthony said Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing. He said the vehicle involved in the crash had been found but he didn't know if the driver had yet been identified or located.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

