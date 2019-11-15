The Auburn Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side.
According to a news release, the shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
Auburn police said it's working with the state police and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting. The agency described it as a "very fluid and active investigation."
The scene of the shooting is located two-tenths of a mile away from Genesee Elementary School. Police said the suspect or suspects aren't in custody, but the department "does not perceive any imminent threat to the nearby (school)."
"However, school district administration officials were notified early this morning of the incident as well as our school resource supervisor who will coordinate additional school safety procedures they deem necessary," Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler wrote.
Auburn police asked for the public's help in the murder investigation. Anyone with information should call (315) 255-4726, email tips to communitywatch@auburnny.gov or send tips to the department through its Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnnypd. Tipsters may remain anonymous.