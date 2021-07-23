 Skip to main content
Auburn police locate missing teen
AUBURN

Aiden Nielson

The Auburn Police Department located a missing Auburn teenager hours after requesting assistance from the public in finding him.

The APD said Friday that Aiden Nielson, 15, had not been seen since leaving his Howard Street home on Tuesday and that he was believed to be staying in the Auburn area.

Police said at about 4:45 p.m. that Aiden had been located and expressed thanks to the public for their assistance.

