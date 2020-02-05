Auburn police looking for Columbus Street burglary suspect
Surveillance photo 1

Auburn police are looking to identify an individual in connection to an alleged burglary that occurred Jan. 16 on Columbus Street.

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect captured on security video last month.

Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the department is trying to identify the individual in connection with a burglary that occurred Jan. 16 on Columbus Street. 

Because it might compromise the outcome of the investigation, Anthony declined to say where on Columbus Street the alleged crime took place or what kind of property was taken. He confirmed the photos were captured at the scene of the incident.

APD posted the surveillance photos of the unidentified subject on its Facebook page on Feb. 3.

Surveillance photo 2

Auburn police are looking to identify an individual in connection to an alleged burglary that occurred Jan. 16 on Columbus Street.

Any information about the individual's identity can be directed to Detective Scott Deyo at (315) 258-9880 or (315) 253-3231, and can be called in anonymously.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on APD's website.

