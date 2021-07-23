Auburn police looking for missing teen

The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing teenager.

The APD said that Aiden Nielson, 15, has not been seen since leaving his Howard Street home on Tuesday.

Police said he is believed to be staying in the Auburn area. Aiden is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the APD at (315) 253-3231 or email Detective James Frost at jfrost@auburnny.gov.

