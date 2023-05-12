Related to this story

What exactly is an AMBER Alert?

What exactly is an AMBER Alert?

An AMBER alert is used by law enforcement to notify the public about missing children who might have been abducted. An AMBER Alert is only use…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Switzerland evacuates village that could soon be buried by collapsing mountainside