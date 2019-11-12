The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several commercial burglaries on the west end of the city.
Police provided a photo of the suspect taken from a store's security camera. The department didn't reveal in a news release what stores were targeted or what was stolen.
You have free articles remaining.
The burglaries occurred between Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to police.
If you recognize the suspect or have information about the burglaries, you should contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706. Callers may remain anonymous.