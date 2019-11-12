{{featured_button_text}}
Burglary suspect

The Auburn Police Department is looking for help to identify the person in this photo. The person is a suspect in several burglaries on the city's west end. 

 Provided

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several commercial burglaries on the west end of the city. 

Police provided a photo of the suspect taken from a store's security camera. The department didn't reveal in a news release what stores were targeted or what was stolen. 

The burglaries occurred between Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to police. 

If you recognize the suspect or have information about the burglaries, you should contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706. Callers may remain anonymous.  

