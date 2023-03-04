Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were called in recently after Auburn police went to an apartment looking for two men but the people inside refused to come out.

The Auburn Police Department said that three people were eventually arrested more than five hours after police first demanded they cooperate with an attempt to serve a pair of arrest warrants.

In a news release, the APD said that officers went to the upper apartment of 6 Spring St. at 9 p.m. March 2 to arrest two men wanted for parole violations.

After trying to contact the occupants of the apartment over a PA system and getting no response, officers requested assistance from the Auburn Emergency Response Team, Auburn Police Hostage Negotiation Team, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office K9 unit, Onondaga County Sheriff's Office K9 unit, New York State Parole and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force.

Police said that special teams began negotiations with the people in the apartment at about midnight and that people began to exit the residence about two hours later.

Six people were initially detained, and the Emergency Response Team then cleared the apartment and the drug task force executed a search warrant. The APD said that two long guns, a Glock-style BB gun, heroin and molly were found inside.

Tyrell Reeder, 38, of 6 Spring St, Upper, Auburn, was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

Cierra M. Schroeder, 34, of 6 Spring St., Upper, Auburn, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

Kawonjamin Curtis Felton, 41, of 1916 S. Salina St., Syracuse, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

The APD said that all three were processed, arraigned in Auburn City Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.