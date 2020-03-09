Auburn police: Man burglarized Janet Street apartment

An Auburn man who served 2.5 years in prison for domestic violence offenses was arrested Monday after returning to the site of an alleged burglary on the south side of the city.

Craig Eugene Laird, 31, of 7 Aurelius Ave., is accused of burglarizing a woman's Janet Street apartment Sunday afternoon and taking several items from the residence.

Auburn police said Laird and the woman knew each other, describing it as a "domestic incident" with no apparent forced entry involved. Laird was arrested when the woman reported to police that he returned to her residence early Monday morning with some of the items taken from the apartment.

He was charged March 9 around 12:15 a.m. with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny. He was arraigned through the centralized arraignment part at the Cayuga County Jail later that morning, and bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

However, Laird will be held in custody of the jail on a detainer from the state Division of Parole. Laird is on parole after he was released from prison Nov. 12, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.