Auburn police: Man found dead on roof of senior facility; no foul play suspected
AUBURN

Auburn police: Man found dead on roof of senior facility; no foul play suspected

Boyle Center.JPG

Edward T. Boyle Center in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A man was found dead on the roof of a senior living facility earlier this week, but the Auburn Police Department doesn't believe there is anything suspicious about the death.

Capt. Kyle Platt said Robert Cotler's body was found at the top of the Edward T. Boyle Center, an eight-story senior citizen apartment building in downtown Auburn, by a couple of people working on the building Monday morning. Cotler, 75, was a tenant at the center. Platt said it is thought Cotler died of natural causes while he was on the roof.

"It appears it was a natural-type cause. We don't know why he was up on the roof, just maybe going up and hanging out might have been a common thing for him, we really don't know," Platt said.

He said Cotler was not reported missing at any point and it's not believed the man was on the roof for a long period of time.

According to an obituary for Cotler submitted by Cheche Funeral Home in Auburn, Cotler was "an avid aviator and writer." Born in Jackson Heights, he is survived by a son and two grandchildren.

The investigation is still underway, and police are waiting for final documentation from a medical examiner.

