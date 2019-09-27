Residents can sit down with officers from the Auburn Police Department over a cup of Joe next week.
A Coffee with a Cop event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn, on National Coffee with a Cop Day, a news release said. Members of the public are invited to the event, which is meant to "bring police officers and members of the community together over coffee to discuss community issues, learn more about each other, and build relationships in an informal environment."
The APD, which is partnering with Auburn McDonald's franchise owner Courtney Feehan for next week's Coffee with a Cop, has taken part in several of these events in recent years.
Everyone who attendees will get a free cup of coffee. The news release said coloring activities and a book giveaway for children in attendance will be featured as well.