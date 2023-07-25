Walking into Auburn Wegmans, shoppers are greeted by rows of carts, retail displays and, on select days of the week, a police officer.

The additional security was Wegmans' idea, according to Auburn Police Chief James Slayton. He told Auburnpub.com that the Rochester-based supermarket chain contacted his department about having an officer assigned to the store.

Slayton said Wegmans' initial request was for an officer to be at the store seven days a week. Both sides agreed on a four-day schedule, from 5:45 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For the officers, it's an off-duty shift. Slayton explained that the timing of the Wegmans detail coincides with the department's shifts. For example, an officer could work six hours at Wegmans and then work the midnight shift for the police department. It doesn't affect staffing for police shifts, he said.

"They sign up for this as an off-duty detail and they do it on their own time," Slayton said, adding that Wegmans is covering the costs of the detail — the company reimburses the city — and the officers are paid based on their rank and salary.

Wegmans did not answer Auburnpub.com's questions, including why an officer was requested for the Auburn store. Evelyn Ingram, a Wegmans spokesperson, said in a statement that the supermarket chain has "security coverage in all our stores and have a variety of security measures that we utilize on a daily basis."

She continued, "For security and safety purposes, we do not get into the specific tactics used at each store."

There wasn't a specific incident that led to Wegmans' outreach, according to Slayton. He said the Auburn store "had a few issues in the past," which led Wegmans to contact the police department requesting an officer.

One incident occurred in April involving a man who entered Wegmans carrying two knives. Officers responded and ordered the man to drop the knives. He complied and an interview determined he had mental health issues. He was transported to a hospital and was not charged.

Since the Wegmans detail began this summer, Slayton said he's received feedback, most of which is from people who "love seeing the officer there."

"It's just another added protection that they feel safe with coming and going out of Wegmans," he said. "As you evolve and realize some things need to change, Wegmans took it upon themselves to reach out to us and we try to accommodate as best we can based on our manpower."