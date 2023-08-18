As part of a coordinated effort to address violent crime, law enforcement officers will be patrolling 'hot spots' in Auburn neighborhoods and speaking with residents about their concerns.

The Auburn Police Department and other agencies in Cayuga County received more than $370,000 in state funding earlier this year specifically earmarked for the elimination of violent crime. The funding is meant to cover the costs of personnel, overtime, equipment and technology for a period of 12 months.

The APD on Friday announced that the members of local agencies will "collectively go out into neighborhoods with our Community Response Unit to answer questions and listen to concerns that people are having in their neighborhoods."

In a letter being sent to some city residents, the APD said that the City of Auburn, Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga County Probation Department, the New York State Police, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Central New York Crime Analysis Center have entered into partnership regarding anti-crime efforts targeting violent crime.

As part of the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination, Auburn residents will see all of these agencies out in the community engaging with the public and community explaining the purpose of the initiative. The community will see these agencies in areas of the city identified as “hot spot” areas, the APD said, and observe them patrolling these areas with a high volume of personnel.

Hot Spot Policing is an implementation of a strategy to address violent crime and chronic offenders in the City of Auburn, the APD said, and personnel will focus on top offenders identified as most responsible for violent crime and geographic locations identified as hot spots of violent crime. These “hot spot" areas were chosen through data obtained through complaints and arrests for violent crimes over the past several years.

Any tips or concerns about violent crimes may be directed to the tip line at the Auburn Police Department/Finger Lakes Drug Task Force at (315) 282-7540. Residents can also contact the APD's Facebook account at Auburn, N.Y. Police Department or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov.