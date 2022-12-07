Auburn police provide new details on downtown vehicle crash

The Auburn Police Department has determined the cause of a two-vehicle accident downtown in which a minvan struck a building Tuesday afternoon.

APD Lt. Steve Deyo told The Citizen Wednesday that a call about an incident on the East Hill section of East Genesee Street near the intersection of Owasco and John streets came in at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The operator of a white minivan was traveling westbound on East Genesee Street, ran a red light and hit a vehicle moving southbound from John Street into the intersection, Deyo said. The driver of the minivan, which then veered off the street and into a building at 32 E. Genesee St., was determined to be at fault. Glass in the building's display window was broken and a window frame was damaged, but there was no significant structural damage.

No injuries were reported. Deyo did not have information about the names of the drivers nor any tickets issued.