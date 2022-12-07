Auburn police provide new details on downtown vehicle crash

The Auburn Police Department has determined the cause of a two-vehicle accident downtown in which a minvan struck a building Tuesday afternoon.
APD Lt. Steve Deyo told The Citizen Wednesday that a call about an incident on the East Hill section of East Genesee Street near the intersection of Owasco and John streets came in at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The operator of a white minivan was traveling westbound on East Genesee Street, ran a red light and hit a vehicle moving southbound from John Street into the intersection, Deyo said. The driver of the minivan, which then veered off the street and into a building at 32 E. Genesee St., was determined to be at fault. Glass in the building's display window was broken and a window frame was damaged, but there was no significant structural damage.
People are also reading…
No injuries were reported. Deyo did not have information about the names of the drivers nor any tickets issued.