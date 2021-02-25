Auburn police reform plan presented to council; public comments sought

For mental health intervention and response, APD said it has been working with the Cayuga County Mental Health Department and their agency partners. A mental health mobile crisis team is available to work with APD officers from 5 p.m. to midnight, but the team isn't available after midnight. The plan states there is "demonstrated need" to make these services available on a 24/7 basis. APD said it will also work to make support for officers' mental health a normal part of training, supervision and discipline.

The plan calls for making sure law enforcement leaders carry on community outreach efforts, as well. The continuation of the school resource officer program in the Auburn school district is encouraged as part of that. In addition, the plan notes that APD and the sheriff's office "underscored the challenge of current low staffing levels that are keeping officers 'pinned' to their vehicles. As challenges to low recruitment are met and overcome, and staffing numbers return to appropriate levels, both departments support the implementation of community policing initiatives."

The plan also addresses some community suggestions regarding a citizen review board and periodic public reports on founded misconduct from officers.