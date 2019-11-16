The Auburn Police Department and New York State Police investigate a homicide that occurred Friday morning on the city's west side. The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St. A man wounded in the shooting was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Auburn Police Department said the victim in Friday's deadly shooting on the city's west side was a 36-year-old man.
APD issued a press release Saturday that said Joshua A. Poole, of Auburn, was the victim in the homicide at 8 Delevan St. Police said the shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. Friday. Poole was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy investigation is underway by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.
The investigation into the shooting continues and police have not announced any arrests or any specific details about suspects. APD is working with New York State Police, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office on the probe and is "following dozens of leads," according to Saturday's press release.
Because the scene of the shooting was located 0.2 miles away from Genesee Elementary School, police communicated with Auburn Enlarged City School District Officials on Friday morning about the incident and informed officials that they did not "perceive any imminent threat" in the neighborhood during school hours.
Later Friday morning, several law enforcement officers from the multiple agencies responded to Holley Street, where a car that had been the subject of a "be on the lookout" alert was stopped. At least one person was taken into custody, but police declined to provide specifics on that situation other than to say it was "related on the peripheral of the (shooting) investigation."