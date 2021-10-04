 Skip to main content
Auburn police release names of victims of Lake Avenue crash
AUBURN

Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.

Auburn police on Monday afternoon said the victims were Justin A. Bell, 33, who was named as the driver, and Courtney Monet Reed, 29, the passenger. Both were newer residents of Auburn. 

At 4:22 a.m. Saturday, the Auburn Police Department and Auburn Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Metcalf Drive. Upon arrival police found a four-door, tan colored Hyundai had collided with a tree near the intersection. Bell and Reed were pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs from injuries sustained in the accident.

An investigation has revealed that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the accident. The investigation is still ongoing and Auburn police say they will update with any further developments when they become available.

If anyone has information about the accident, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

