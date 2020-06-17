Auburn police release new details on suspicious fires, seek to ID person in security image

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Police Department has released more details about a series of arsons over the last three months.

Two porches, one shed and one dumpster in the area near Howard and Sheridan streets in the city of Auburn were intentionally set on fire between March and early June, according to a Wednesday news release from APD. Three cars have also been set on fire so far this month.

On March 11 around 2:30 a.m. a shed on Howard Street was set on fire. A attempted arson on a residence also took place at the same street and the same time.

A porch fire occurred May 14 around 12:30 a.m. on Sherman Street, and a dumpster was set on fire around 1:45 a.m. on Genesee Street.

Security camera footage captured a man walking away from the scene of the dumpster arson, and police are asking the public for help identifying him.

Another porch was set on fire June 10 around 4:45 p.m. on Sheridan Street.

Police are investigating a second group of vehicle arsons in the Mary Street and Curtis Place neighborhoods.