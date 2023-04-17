The emergency call for the incident at the store came in at 9:38 p.m., with reports of a man walking through the store in possession of two knives. The store was cleared as officers responded.

"We responded there and located him and did in fact possess two knives in a visible manner," APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said in an email. "Officers then ordered him to the ground and to drop the knives, he was cooperative and complied. He was handcuffed and interviewed. It was determine that he had not threatened or menaced anyone with the knives, and he was suffering from mental health issues."