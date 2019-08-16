A robbery suspect who was found after a manhunt in Auburn Thursday is facing parole violation and criminal felony charges.
A reverse 911 call was put out residents in the area of Dexter Avenue after Charles Williams Jr., 42, of 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was spotted there Thursday morning after he was reported to have committed a robbery on Washington Street that morning. He was eventually found by law enforcement in a wooded area by Consentino's Florist off Dunning Avenue.
Williams was initially charged Thursday with a parole violation and was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail. He was charged on Friday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.
APD said that at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a 46-year-old male reported that at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, he was approached on Washington Street by Williams. Williams "demanded property" from the man while pointing what appeared to be a handgun. Williams took the man's backpack and demanded that he empty his pickets. The man did so and gave Williams an undisclosed cash amount, and Williams "pulled the trigger and there was a loud bang and a cloud of smoke" before leaving in a vehicle, the news release said.
The man was not injured "as it appears no projectile was discharged from the weapon," APD said.
Patrol units located Williams' vehicle at his residence and conducted surveillance, and at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, APD members saw someone exiting the rear of 25 Dexter Ave. on foot and heading west on Willard Street, the news release said. The person was then seen by an Arlington Avenue home by a resident and a patrol unit, the news release said.
"The subject walked towards the rear of the residence and out of sight. It was believed he may have entered the residence on Arlington Ave. or have fled into the wooded area," the news release said.
A perimeter was set but Williams was not found at the Arlington Avenue location. Police then searched a wooded area between Dunning and Arlington avenues, and eventually apprehended Williams in that area.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Williams has been on post-release supervision after being released from state prison in June 2018. He had completed the incarceration portion of his sentence from a 2010 conviction on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in Cayuga County. His post-release supervision was set to expire in June 2021.
Prior to his drug conviction, Williams had served a 15-year sentence for a first-degree attempted robbery conviction in Cayuga County in 1994.
The news release said the investigation is ongoing and those with information or has video surveillance in the area of Washington and Orchard streets can contact Det. Brian Blanchfield at (315) 255-4703, and can be anonymous.
The APD thanked the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department, state police and their aviation unit, the Wayne County Sheriff Office's K-9 unit, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit and state parole officials for their assistance.