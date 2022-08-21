Auburn police say man hurt in crash intentionally walked into traffic
- The Citizen staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said an Auburn man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.
Auburn police have charged a man with murder in the investigation into a stabbing death earlier this month.
An Auburn man arrested last spring for allegedly stabbing a bar security guard pleaded not guilty to elevated charges in Cayuga County Court W…
The union representing corrections officers at New York state prisons said that several officers were injured in attacks by inmates in Auburn …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two women raped by a Springport man last year came to Cayuga County Court Thursday to witness their attacker's prison sentence.
Union Springs Middle School has brought in a new leader.
AUBURN — A bench warrant was issued after an Auburn man failed to appear in Cayuga County Court Thursday for sentencing on charges related to …
The barred cell door at Prison City Pub & Brewery will close behind Ben Maeso one last time next week.