Auburn police say missing teenagers have been located
AUBURN

Auburn police say missing teenagers have been located

Auburn police announced that two missing juveniles who ran away from Cayuga Centers last week were located, according to a department press release on Monday.

The teenagers, Alirio Gomes Clegg, 16, and his brother, Ishmial Clegg, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 202 Franklin St., Auburn, at about 1 a.m. July 31.

Police say Alirio and Ishmial were located in the Auburn area. No other information was made available. The department thanked the public for their assistance in finding them.

