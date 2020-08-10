Auburn police say missing teenagers have been located

Auburn police announced that two missing juveniles who ran away from Cayuga Centers last week were located, according to a department press release on Monday.
The teenagers, Alirio Gomes Clegg, 16, and his brother, Ishmial Clegg, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 202 Franklin St., Auburn, at about 1 a.m. July 31.
Police say Alirio and Ishmial were located in the Auburn area. No other information was made available. The department thanked the public for their assistance in finding them.
