Auburn police say wanted New Jersey man had weapon hidden in vehicle
AUBURN

Auburn police say wanted New Jersey man had weapon hidden in vehicle

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Francisco Perez

Perez

 Provided

A New Jersey man was arrested in Auburn after a handgun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Auburn police said.

Francisco Perez, 32, was pulled over around 11:55 a.m. Friday for driving an unregistered motor vehicle, according to a Wednesday press release from the Auburn Police Department. After Perez stopped in the parking lot of Byrne Dairy at 70 Arterial East, police allegedly uncovered a handgun in the vehicle's hollowed-out dashboard.

Police also discovered that Perez is wanted on an arrest warrant for drug possession in New Jersey. Perez was ultimately charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and fugitive from justice, due to the out-of-state arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.

Perez is currently in custody of the Cayuga County Jail, where he was remanded following his arraignment.

0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Weed harvesting on Owasco Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News