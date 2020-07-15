Auburn police say wanted New Jersey man had weapon hidden in vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A New Jersey man was arrested in Auburn after a handgun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Auburn police said.

Francisco Perez, 32, was pulled over around 11:55 a.m. Friday for driving an unregistered motor vehicle, according to a Wednesday press release from the Auburn Police Department. After Perez stopped in the parking lot of Byrne Dairy at 70 Arterial East, police allegedly uncovered a handgun in the vehicle's hollowed-out dashboard.

Police also discovered that Perez is wanted on an arrest warrant for drug possession in New Jersey. Perez was ultimately charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and fugitive from justice, due to the out-of-state arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.

Perez is currently in custody of the Cayuga County Jail, where he was remanded following his arraignment.

