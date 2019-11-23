The Auburn Police Department said on Saturday there will be a joint press conference Monday to update the public on its investigation into the homicide death of a city resident on Nov. 15.
APD has been investigating the shooting death of Joshua A. Poole, 36, that happened around 2:10 a.m. at 8 Delevan St., which is on the city's west side just off Genesee Street. While the APD isn't saying Saturday if anyone has been charged in connection with the investigation, Chief Shawn Butler said "there is no longer an active search for suspects."
The Monday morning press conference will include representatives of the law enforcement agencies that have been working with APD on the case. Those include the New York State Police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Cayuga County District Attorney's Office.
Butler also confirmed that the discovery a vehicle mostly submerged in the Seneca River in Cato on Friday is connected to the case, but said further information on that link will be included in Monday's announcement.
You have free articles remaining.
State police are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in the Seneca Rive…
Another related development took place later in the day on Nov. 15. Several law enforcement officers from the multiple agencies responded to Holley Street in Auburn, where a car that had been the subject of a "be on the lookout" alert was stopped. At least one person was taken into custody, but police declined to provide specifics on that situation other than to say it was "related on the peripheral of the (shooting) investigation."
In previous updates, APD had said it was actively following up on "dozens of leads" and awaiting the results of an autopsy investigation by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Officials also are continuing to ask for the public's help. Anyone with information should call (315) 255-4726, email tips to communitywatch@auburnny.gov or send tips to the APD through its Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnnypd. Tipsters may remain anonymous.